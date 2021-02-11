Pacific Power advises to prepare for arctic cold snap

Weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — An arctic air mass slipping down on the Pacific Northwest is forecast to bring significant snow, wind and ice as it drops temperatures into the single digits in Eastern Oregon and Washington and into the teens west of the Cascade Range.

That is the coldest temperatures seen in the last 12 months, and Pacific Power urges customers throughout the region to take precautions by resupplying emergency kits, fully charging devices, check that heating systems are in good shape, plug drafts, and cover outdoor faucets. Pacific Power crews are at the ready to respond as needed in the region should storm-related outages occur.

“Cold snaps often involve snow, wind and ice, all of which can cause outages,” said Allen Berreth, vice president of operations. “We appreciate the patience that customers always show during these storms and we want to remind everyone to stay warm and safe, check on family and neighbors who may need assistance and stay clear of any down lines you see. Assume they are live and dangerous and give us a call to report them.”

Pacific Power encourages customers to report outages by calling 1-877-508-5088 or text OUT to 722797. Text STAT to 722797 to check the status of an outage.

Pacific Power suggests the following tips and safety precautions: