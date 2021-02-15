Mixed showers with a winter weather advisory

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

A winter weather advisory stays in place for part of Central Oregon until Tuesday at 1 p.m.

With lows dipping into the 20's, we will see a 40% chance of snow showers through the night.

We do see a brief break on Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s.The rest of the week, we see a chance of mixed scattered and isolated showers. Temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 40s by Sunday.

