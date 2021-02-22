Warm to start the week

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Mostly cloudy Monday night with northwest winds up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy until Thursday. Highs will cool a bit into the low to mid 40s and lows near average in the mid 20s.

The next system moves in Thursday and Friday, with a chance of some mixed showers turning to snow Thursday night. A chance of snow showers will stay with us through Friday into Saturday morning. Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 40s, a bit closer to average for this time of year.

