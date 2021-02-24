Two weather advisories start tomorrow

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

The cloud cover will thicken Wednesday night as lows drop into the 20s. Breezes will turn southerly at 5-10 mph and get a little gusty by morning.

Scattered snow showers are possible by Thursday morning, with two advisories beginning in the morning. A winter storm watch will go in place for La Pine, Sisters, and Sunriver at 4 am Thursday and stay in place until 4 am Friday. A wind advisory will go in place for Madras, Prineville, Redmond, and Bend Thursday morning at 10 am and stay in place until Friday at 9 pm. Winds on Thursday are expected to be up to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40. Friday's winds could be up to 30 mph with gusts up to 50.

Highs across the region will be in the low 40s to low 50s, so mixed showers are a possibility for many. This system will break up Saturday morning.

