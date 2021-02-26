Wind and snow are expected into Friday night

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Lows Thursday night will be in the high 20s to low 30s. Isolated snow showers are expected into the night. A winter storm warning is in place until 4 am Saturday for those at upper elevations and closest to the eastern slope of the Cascades. A wind advisory is in place for Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras ands Warm Springs until Friday night at 9pm.

Highs across the region will be in the high 30s to low 40s. This system will break up Saturday morning.

Despite a slight chance of some scattered showers Sunday night into Monday, we will see a clearing and warming trend that will have us under mostly sunny skies with highs around 50 degrees going into next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US