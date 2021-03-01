Calm and warm for a few days

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Skies will become partly cloudy Monday night, but no showers are expected. Lows will dip into the 20s and breezes will turn light out of the south after midnight.

A few clouds will drift across Central Oregon over the next few days, but we will not see a threat of showers until Thursday night. Even then, it will be very slight.

Our daytime highs will warm into the low 60s by the end of the work week, and then cool back to something more normal over the weekend.

