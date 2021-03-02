Warm and clear for a few more days

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Tuesday night lows will be in the mid to upper 20s under mostly clear skies. Breezes will become light out of the southwest after midnight.

While we will see a few scattered clouds through the middle of the week, we are not expecting any showers, and highs will be topping out in the low 60s.

Skies will become partly cloudy Friday and mostly cloudy Friday night. This will bring in some cooler temperatures for the weekend, along with a slight chance of some scattered showers.

Highs will cool to the low 50s Saturday and upper 40s Sunday. With lows at or a bit below freezing, we stand a slight chance of seeing some scattered snow showers, as well. These cooler conditions will carry into next week.

