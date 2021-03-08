A chance for mixed showers to start the week

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

The chance of snow showers will taper off Monday night and skies will become partly cloudy. Lows will dip into the 20s and breezes turn south at 5-10 mph.

This slight chance of scattered, mixed showers will stay with us through the middle of this week, as will some cool temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 40s and lows in the 20s.

Skies will begin to clear Thursday and temperatures will begin to warm. We will end the week with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the mid to upper 50s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions, and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US