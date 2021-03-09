Mixed showers for a few more days

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with a slight chance of snow showers and lows in the 20s. We will stick with cool temperatures and a chance of mixed showers through Wednesday night.

Thursday will stay on the cool side, but skies will become mostly sunny. With clearer skies and milder winds, we will warm into the mid to upper 50s to low 60s by Saturday.

Under a variable cloud cover, we will see the return of cooler temperatures and a very slight chance of scattered showers into next week.

Don't forget: Daylight Saving Time begins at 2:00 am Sunday. Turn those clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US