Mixed showers into the night

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

A chance for mixed showers stays with us into the night, with lows in the 20s with light and variable breezes.

The rest of the work week and into Saturday will bring a warming trend that will have us reach around 60 degrees Saturday.

A brief and weaker system that arrives Sunday will cool us down and deliver a chance of scattered mixed showers late Sunday through Monday. Temperatures will be near normal under clearer skies beginning Tuesday.

