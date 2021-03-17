Winter makes another appearance

Weather

Happy St. Paddy's Day, Central Oregon!

Skies will become partly cloudy Wednesday night. Breezes will be light out of the southeast and lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Thickening clouds Thursday will deliver a chance of some showers and breezy winds. This will extend into mixed showers Thursday night and Friday.

There will be a chance of snow showers into Saturday morning, the first day of spring. Temperatures will be in the low 50s through the weekend and into next week. There will be some partial clearing by Tuesday.

