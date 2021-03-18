Showers for a few days

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Thursday night will deliver a continued chance of showers and stronger winds. This will extend into mixed showers through Friday night .

There will be a chance of snow showers into Saturday morning, the first day of spring. Temperatures will be in the low 50s through the weekend and into next week. There will be some partial clearing by Tuesday.

