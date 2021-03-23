New winter weather advisory starts Wednesday

Weather

Skies will become partly cloudy Tuesday night. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s with breezes turning gentle out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Clouds will thicken over the day Wednesday and bring a chance of late-day showers. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s and winds will turn gusty out of the south. Lows will drop into the 20s Wednesday night, so a chance of mixed showers will turn to a chance of snow showers by Thursday morning.

Partial clearing Thursday will be accompanied by cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. We will then see quite the reverse for the weekend, with sunny, blue skies, and our highs into the upper 50s Friday, and mid 60s Saturday and Sunday.

