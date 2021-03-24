Winter weather advisory in place until Thursday morning

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Lows will drop into the 20s Wednesday night, with a chance of snow showers. Winds should stay westerly at 5-15 mph.

It will take about 24 hours for this system to pass, and it will leave behind some cooler temperatures. While we are not expecting more precipitation Thursday, skies will stay mostly cloudy and highs will only reach the mid 40s.

Sunny skies will help us warm into the mid 50s Friday and mid 60s Saturday. Skies become mostly sunny Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A brief system moving in Sunday night will bring a chance of mixed showers into Monday morning. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s.

Clearer skies will help us get back to more normal temperatures Tuesday and into the middle of next week.

