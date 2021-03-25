Let the warmup begin

Weather

Our skies will become partly cloudy then mostly clear Thursday night with lows in the low to mid 20s. Northwest breezes will be light and variable through the night.

With sunny skies Friday, we will return to more normal temperatures. The will be the beginning of a warming trend that will have us near 70 degrees by Sunday.

A very brief and weak system will move through Sunday night, bringing a slight chance of some isolated snow showers. It will leave colder air behind for Monday, but by the middle of the week, we will see highs back in the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.

