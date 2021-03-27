Strong winds and potential snow coming

Weather

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

With temps of in the 70s in a few spots and sunshine all over, it's fair to say Saturday was probably the nicest day of 2021 so far in Central Oregon.

We'll see lots of sunshine this week, but snow and cold will return, if only for one day here to start the week.

We will also see a significant increase in our winds, starting tomorrow morning, with sustained winds in the 15-25 mph range by the afternoon on Sunday and then reaching near 30 mph sustained winds Sunday night before midnight.

There's also a chance for gusts near 40 mph.

We're tracking a system coming in late Sunday afternoon, early evening that will keep those winds going and drastically drop our temperatures.

Monday's high in Redmond is only 46 after being 64 on Sunday.

That system will also bring chances for snow around midnight Sunday night. Not much but we could see a few inches of accumulation along the Cascades.

Warm spring like temperatures will come right back on Tuesday and highs could be in the 70s again by Wednesday.

