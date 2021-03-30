Calm with a chance for showers later in the week

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

It'll stay clear Tuesday night, with gentle northerly breezes and lows in the upper low to mid 20s. Our warming trend will continue until we reach the low 70s Thursday.

A very modest system will roll through the region Sunday into Monday, with snow levels falling to 3,400 feet.

We will see highs in the mid to upper 50s, with an ever so slight chance of isolated showers. This breaks quickly, and we go into next week seeing sunshine and warming temperatures once again.

