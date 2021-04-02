Warm spring weather for Easter weekend

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Lows will be in the 30s and any breezes Friday night will be calm after midnight. Warm temperatures and a variable cloud cover will carry us through the weekend.

Sunday night, we will see a slight chance of some isolated showers across the region, but this will be weak and brief. Monday will be a bit cooler, but under mostly sunny skies.

Sunny to mostly sunny skies will carry us through the middle of next week, with average or slightly warmer temperatures. A slight chance of isolated showers will appear Thursday.

