Cool and clear before a warmup

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Our winds become light and variable this Thursday night before they pick up again on Friday. Under clear skies, our lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

We continue our temperature roller-coaster for the next few days: sunny and low 60s Friday, mostly sunny and around 50 Saturday, sunny and mid 50s Sunday.

We have plenty of sunshine and a warming trend in the forecast going through next week. By next Wednesday, we will see highs back in the mid to upper 60s.

