Strong winds for a few days

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Northerly and northeasterly winds up to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph will be with us until midnight Monday night, with lows in the 20s.

Those winds will pick up a bit Tuesday, to 20-30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph, but skies will be mostly clear and highs will be in the 50s. We are looking at a strong chance of a fairly hazy day Tuesday, with the northwesterly flow bringing in dust from the northeast.

We will stay cool and windy Wednesday, with winds backing down a bit to 25-25 and gusts near 30 and highs in the mid 50s again. The cool temps and wind will break beginning Thursday, when we see highs in the low 60s.

Warm conditions will then stay with us through the coming weekend. By Saturday we will be in the low 70s -- and mid to upper 70s Sunday.