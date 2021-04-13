Stronger winds continue

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Besides some haze, we're expecting mostly clear skies Tuesday night, with lows in the 20s. Gusty north winds up to 20 mph stay with us through the night.

Wednesday's skies will clear, but we will stay cool and breezy. North winds again up to 20 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Then we'll see significant changes through the rest of the week. Sunny skies stay with us into next week. By Sunday, our highs will have risen into the mid to upper 70s.

