Windy and warming up

Weather

Skies will stay clear Wednesday night with lows into the 20s for just about everyone. Sunny skies will stick around for the next several days.

The warmup continues Thursday, as we return to temperatures that are more normal for this time of year. The warming trend will have us around 80 degrees by Sunday.

Even when we do cool going into next week, we will still stay several degrees above average.

