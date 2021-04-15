Lingering winds, but quiet week

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Clear skies will stay with us Thursday night, with lows above average, in the 30s. The winds will become light and variable this evening and remain that way overnight.

Clear skies and warming will continue through Sunday, when we are expected to see highs nearing 80 degrees. A few clouds will move in next week, but we are no longer expecting any showers. Highs will back off to the upper 60s.

