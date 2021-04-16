Breezy night, then calm for a while

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Early evening winds will be up to 20 mph, then calm overnight. Our skies will stay clear and we will see lows in the 30s.

Sunny skies will stick around for the next several days, and the warmup continues through Sunday. Highs will be in the low 70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday, staying in the mid 30s overnight. High going through next week will stay in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US