Warm and breezy for a few days

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay clear Tuesday night, with lows in the high 20s to low 30s. Winds will turn light and variable after midnight.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s under with sunny skies by Friday. Clouds will thicken Friday night and deliver a chance of rain showers. We will see a chance of rain across the region Saturday, with more rain likely Sunday.

Highs will be cooling into the mid to upper 50s and a chance of showers will carry us into next week.

