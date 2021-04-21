Showers return after a few fair weather days

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

A few clouds will invade Wednesday night, but we will stay mostly clear, with lows in the low to mid 30s. With a few thin clouds Thursday and mostly sunny skies Friday, we are expecting to stay fair, with highs in the mid 60s.

The next system will move in quickly Friday night and deliver a chance of showers by Saturday morning. Mixed showers and cooler temperatures are expected all weekend. A chance of scattered showers will stay with us into next week.

