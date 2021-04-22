One more fair weather day

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Winds will turn light and variable after midnight on Thursday night. Lows will be in the 20s and low 30s, with mostly clear skies.

Our cloud cover will thicken over the course of the day Friday. Those clouds will deliver a chance of rain showers Friday night. The chance of rain will increase Saturday, with more rain likely Sunday.

Temperatures will be just cold enough Friday and Saturday night for us to see snow showers, as well. This will break up over the day Monday. We may not see an entirely cloud-free week, but we will see a warming trend that will have us back in the mid 60s by Wednesday.

