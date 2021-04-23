Rain, snow on the way

Weather

Happy Friday evening, folks!

The start to your weekend will be a cloudy one, ahead of another storm system coming our way. The earliest showers will arrive on the High Desert is between 11 p.m. Friday and 12 a.m. Saturday.

Most of us have about a 40%-60% chance at seeing rain at that time.

Saturday morning, most of us will likely wake up to rain showers, with the higher elevations expecting snow.

That tapers off to just rain as the day goes on, but then snow could return Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Our chance for precipitation sticks with us through Monday morning, with a 20% chance for rain in the earlier parts of the day before we welcome partly cloudy skies in the evening.

Monday should be the last day we see showers on the High Desert for now. Then we warm up after that, reaching the mid-70s by Thursday.