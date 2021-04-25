Rain (and snow for some) continues through the night

Weather

Happy, Sunday Central Oregon!

Rain has continued off and on throughout the region today, and it will likely continue through the night and into tomorrow morning.

The last part of the system that entered the area Friday evening is still hanging out to the southwest of us, but will make its way here overnight, increasing the chance of snow for areas in Bend and south.

The system will start to dissipate on Monday, but there will still be chances for scattered showers throughout the day.

Monday will be the coolest day of the week, with highs only topping out in the lower 50s, and Warm Springs almost making it to 60.

Winds will also pick up slightly during the day, reaching gusts of about 20 mph in the evening, but otherwise staying around the 10-15 mark, sustained.

On Tuesday, we climb back into above-average temperatures and see the sunshine from last week return. We’ll peak by hitting the 80s in Redmond on Thursday before cooling back down our seasonal average (low 60s) for the weekend.

