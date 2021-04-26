Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 3:17 PM

Let the warming trend begin

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay partly cloudy Monday night, with light breezes and lows will be in the 20s. The rest of the week looks to be warm, with a variable cloud cover.

A warming trend will have us in the low 80s by Thursday. Even though we cool a bit for the weekend, we will stay in the mid 60s.

We have a very slight chance of isolated showers Saturday, with a return to sunny skies Sunday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content