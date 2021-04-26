Let the warming trend begin

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay partly cloudy Monday night, with light breezes and lows will be in the 20s. The rest of the week looks to be warm, with a variable cloud cover.

A warming trend will have us in the low 80s by Thursday. Even though we cool a bit for the weekend, we will stay in the mid 60s.

We have a very slight chance of isolated showers Saturday, with a return to sunny skies Sunday.

