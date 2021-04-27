Mostly clear and sunny

Weather

Skies become partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the 30s. We will see a variable cloud cover through the rest of the week. Temperatures will rise into the low 70s Wednesday and low 80s Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny for the weekend, with pretty normal daytime highs in the low 60s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US