Mostly sunny and warm for a few days

Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 30's to low 40s. Breezes will calm this evening and stay calm all night.

As this ridge of high pressure moves to the east, we will see a variable cloud cover through the end of the week, but we will be staying dry. Highs will rise into the low 80s Thursday and back down into the low 70s Friday.

We do see a slight chance of showers for overnight Friday into Saturday morning. The weekend is looking quite pleasant, as we see sunshine, with highs in the low to mid 60s. These fair conditions will carry into next week, as well.

