Sunny and warm for one more day

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Lows Tuesday night will cool in to the 30s and low 40s. Highs will be warm again Wednesday, getting us back to the high 70s low 80s.

A quick turnaround is expected by Thursday, with highs back into 60s and a chance for showers in the evening that takes us into Friday. Daytime temperatures in Central Oregon will be back into the 50s by Friday and back into the low 30s overnight. A chance of mixed showers stays with us for parts of Central Oregon from Friday through Saturday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US