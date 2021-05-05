Cooler temperatures and a chance for showers are headed our way

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

We're looking at a very warm night Wednesday, with lows in the 40s and light winds. Our highs will start to cool tomorrow back to the high 60s low 70s.

Thursday night into Friday brings a chance for showers throughout the region and mixed showers to snow in the Cascades. Daytime temperatures will continue to drop until we reach the low to mid 50s Friday.

Starting Saturday, our skies should begin to clear, and a slow warmup gets us back to the low 70s by Tuesday.

