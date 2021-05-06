Scattered showers likely overnight and into Friday

Weather

Lows Thursday night will be a bit cooler, in the 30s, which is closer to average this time of year.

Thursday night into Friday brings us a chance for showers throughout the region and mixed showers to snow in the Cascades.

Daytime temperatures will continue to drop Friday, into the mid 50s.

Starting Saturday, our skies should begin to clear, and a slow warmup gets us back to the low 70s by Tuesday.

