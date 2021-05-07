Cool, with a chance for showers

Weather

Happy Mother's Days weekend, Central Oregon!

Temperatures Friday night will continue to cool for us into the upper 20s and low 30s. Starting Saturday, our skies should begin to clear, but our daytime temperatures will stay below average, in the low 60s all weekend.

There's a 10% chance of scattered showers on Saturday, which increases to 20% on Sunday. Our highs get back to average on Monday, in the upper 60s, and continue to warm each day, getting us back to the low 80s by Wednesday.

