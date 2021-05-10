Mild start with temperatures on the rise

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the 30s and light and variable breezes. Our skies will stay pretty sunny all week, with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s to low 80s by the middle of the week. Our overnight temperatures warm as well into the low to mid 40s, several degrees above average for this time of year.

A few more clouds look to return by Friday and Saturday, with highs cooling just a bit back to the mid to upper 60s Saturday. Mostly clear again Sunday, with highs in the low 70s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US