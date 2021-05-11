The warmup continues

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

We should remain mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows a bit warmer in the mid to upper 30s and light and variable breezes. Our skies will stay pretty sunny all week, with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s to low 80s through the end the week. Our overnight temperatures warm as well, into the low to mid 40s, several degrees above average for this time of year.

A few more clouds look to return by Friday but temperatures staying warm into the weekend. We start to cool just a bit, back to the mid 70s Monday with mostly clear skies.

