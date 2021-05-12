Sunny and warm for several says, then a slight chance for showers

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s, and breezes will turn light and variable.

These very pleasant conditions will continue right through the coming weekend. In fact, with plenty of sunshine through the weekend, highs are expected to reach the low 80s through Monday.

Overnight temperatures will range from the mid 30s to mid 40s all week. Temperatures will cool closer to average by Tuesday, with a ever so slight chance of some isolated showers.

