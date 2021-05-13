Sunny and warm headed into the weekend

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the high 30s to mid 40s. Breezes will turn light and variable.

These very pleasant conditions will continue right through the coming weekend. In fact, with plenty of sunshine through the weekend, highs are expected to reach the low 80s through Monday. Overnight temperatures will range from the mid 30s to mid 40s all week.

Temperatures will start to cool by Tuesday, with a slight chance of some isolated showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

