More showers and cool temperatures are ahead

Northwest winds will pick up to a gusty 20 mph and stay there through much of the night Wednesday. We have another chance of mixed showers tonight as lows dip to freezing and a bit below. Cold temperatures and gusty winds are likely to stay with us into the weekend. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 50s and overnight lows will be in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

A 30-50% chance of showers will also be with us during that time. Some areas, the upper elevations in particular, will see some snow mix with the rain overnight. A modest warm-up with some clearing skies is expected to begin about Sunday night.

