Scattered show hang out for a few more days

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Scatter showers are expected to continue through the end of the week. Overnight temperatures this week will warm back into to high 30s to low 40s. Daytime temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 60s and hang out there for a few days.

These almost winter-like conditions will stick around for the next few days, so we can expect to stay cold and windy with a chance of mixed showers right into Sunday. Clearing and warming will gradually continue into next week, until we are under sunny skies will highs in the low 70s by Thursday.

