We have a chance for thunderstorms overnight

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Lows Monday night will be in the mid 30s to low 40s, with a chance for thunderstorms after 11 p.m. Winds will become light and variable this evening and remain there through the night.

Tuesday's winds will get gusty again about midday, with the chance for showers staying with us until early evening. Skies will become partly cloudy, with highs around 60. It will be mostly clear and cooler Tuesday night, with lows in the low to mid 30s.

We may see a few thin clouds Wednesday, as highs briefly reach the low 70s. After a chance for showers Thursday and into Thursday night, our skies will clear. We will see plenty of sunshine this Memorial Day weekend, with highs in the low to mid 70s -- and turning hotter as the holiday approaches.

