Another chance for showers this week before we warm up into the weekend

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Breezes become light and variable this Tuesday night as skies clear and lows dip to freezing and a bit below. Tuesday looks to be about the coldest day of the week.

We will see a slight chance of some isolated showers Thursday, but overall there will be some drier and warmer weather through the end of the week.

This Memorial Day weekend looks to deliver some of the warmest temperatures we have seen so far this year. With plenty of sunshine, we will warm into the low 80s Sunday and mid 80s Monday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US