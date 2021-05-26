A quick cooldown and chance for showers before a big warmup

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Lows will be a bit warmer Wednesday night, in the 40s, and gusty evening breezes will become calm overnight.

On Thursday, we will be at the southern fringe of a system centered well to our north. This will give us some cooler air and a chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s, with westerly winds at 15-25 mph.

This system will move through quickly and clear our skies Friday while we warm to the mid to upper 60s. This will, however, mark the beginning of a warming trend that will have us in the mid 80s Memorial Day and upper 80s, near 90, Tuesday.

