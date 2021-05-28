The warming trend has begun

Weather

Happy Memorial Day weekend, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be partly cloudy Friday night as lows dip to the low to mid 30s. With a variable cloud cover, the warm-up continues this weekend.

Look for highs in the mid to upper 70s Saturday and upper 70s to low 80s Sunday. Monday, Memorial Day, we will hit the mid 80's. We will start the new week with sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

