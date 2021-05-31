Warmer days ahead

Weather

Good evening, Central Oregon!

Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with mostly clear skies. Tuesday and Wednesday will be our hottest days this week, as thermometers hit the low to mid 90s.

We will see a slight chance of a pop-up thunderstorm here and there Wednesday evening. Sunny skies and a cooling trend will carry us into next weekend, when we will see highs in the upper 60s.

