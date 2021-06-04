Strong winds expected through the weekend

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Our Fire Weather Warning is in place until 10 p.m. Friday night. Winds will stay gusty through the evening, up to 25 mph sustained and 30-35 for gusts. Skies will be mostly clear, with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Beginning Saturday, temperatures will slip below average, with the stronger winds sticking around into the evening. Highs will be in the mid 60s to low 70s through the weekend and into next week, despite the fact that skies will be sunny to mostly sunny. Lows will also be dropping into the 30s to low 40s.

A little care for sensitive plants and animals may be in order.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US