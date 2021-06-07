A chance for showers returns to the region

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Clouds will thicken going into Monday night, with northwesterly winds up to 15 mph, lows in the upper 30s.

A 20% chance of scattered showers will be with us by Tuesday morning and increases to 40% Wednesday. A chance for a second round of showers begins for us at 30% Friday, increases to 40% on Saturday, then drops back to 30% on Sunday.

Daytime temperatures will begin to rise starting Thursday and get us back into upper 70s to low 80s by Sunday. Lows will be in the mid 30s to low 40s until the weekend, when we warm a bit into the upper 40s.

