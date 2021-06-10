The break in showers is almost over

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

The clouds will thicken Thursday night, but it looks like we will hold off the rain until Friday. Winds will become light out of the west and lows will range from the mid 30s to mid 40s.

The next system moving into the region will deliver rain showers Friday. Southwest winds will pick up to 10-15 mph and stay breezy through Friday night. Highs will be in the mid 60s and lows will be in the 40s.

Spotty showers are expected Saturday, with highs warming into the mid 70s. Rain showers are likely to be scattered across the region Saturday night through Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Mostly sunny skies will carry us through the middle of next week.

